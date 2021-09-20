Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 12,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,209,158 shares of company stock valued at $391,488,161. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

