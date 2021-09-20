ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 326,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

