Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

TSE:ADN traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

