Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $395.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.53.

NYSE:ACN opened at $335.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average is $298.46. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

