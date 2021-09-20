Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $45.41 on Friday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Accolade by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

