Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

