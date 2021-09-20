Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

