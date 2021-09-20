Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.41 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

