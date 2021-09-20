Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $276,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

