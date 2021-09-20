Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

