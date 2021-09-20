Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,293 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,225,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

HRTX stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

