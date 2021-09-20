Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

