Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,816 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

