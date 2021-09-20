AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.