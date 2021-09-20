AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,035 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,827,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $190.34 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.