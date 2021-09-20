AGF Investments Inc. Buys 741 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 629,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 365,244 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.