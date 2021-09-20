AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.92 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

