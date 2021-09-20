AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 112.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 264.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 303.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 499.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,929.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.