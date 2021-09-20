AGF Investments Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

