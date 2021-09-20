AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

