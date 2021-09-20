AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.80.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$542.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$8.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

