Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

