Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

