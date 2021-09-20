AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

