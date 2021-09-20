AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.62

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 16746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

RERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.