Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EADSY. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EADSY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $33.08. 166,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,836. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

