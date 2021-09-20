Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and $17.17 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

