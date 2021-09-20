Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,668. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

