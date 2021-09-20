Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

