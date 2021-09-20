Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,228 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Align Technology worth $154,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $701.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,112. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

