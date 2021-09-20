Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

