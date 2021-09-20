Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $65.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,750.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,742.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,445.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.