Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.11 ($56.60).

ALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

EPA ALO opened at €32.24 ($37.93) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.96. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

