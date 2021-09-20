Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altabancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

