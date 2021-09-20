AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ATGFF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

