Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

