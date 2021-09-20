Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.85 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

