Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.