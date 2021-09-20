Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $171.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.