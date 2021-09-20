AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.74 million and $654,775.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00172441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00111327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.06 or 0.06928319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.29 or 1.00470879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00798531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

