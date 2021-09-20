American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,103 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last quarter.

ESXB opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

