American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 284,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

