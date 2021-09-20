American Century Companies Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Village Super Market worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth $207,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Village Super Market by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Shares of VLGEA opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Separately, TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.