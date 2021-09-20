American Century Companies Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CBD opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

