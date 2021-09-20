American Century Companies Inc. Invests $636,000 in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $516.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

