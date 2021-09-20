American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

