American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

