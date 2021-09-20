American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

