American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 540,353 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.