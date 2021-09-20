American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $13.22. 7,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $374.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

